FedNat Holding agrees with Hale Partnership Capital Management over $15M investment
May 24, 2022 11:28 AM ETFedNat Holding Company (FNHC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Insurance holding company FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) entered into an agreement with Hale Partnership Capital Management for a $15M investment into the former's subsidiary Monarch National Insurance Company.
- The investment, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, will make Hale a majority owner in the unit.
- The transaction has been approved by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.
- FNHC will also contribute additional capital into the unit.
- Monarch will assume ~83,000 policies insuring Florida insureds from another FedNat subsidiary, FedNat Insurance, effective Jun. 1. FedNat Insurance's remaining Florida policies will be canceled effective Jun. 29.
- Also, the holding company will cancel the remaining Florida policies of another subsidiary, Maison Insurance, effective Jun. 30, subject to obtaining applicable regulatory approvals.