FedNat Holding agrees with Hale Partnership Capital Management over $15M investment

May 24, 2022 11:28 AM ETFedNat Holding Company (FNHC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 Comment

Selective focus of magnifying glass,glasses and Insurance Policy letter on a white wooden background.

Mohamad Faizal Bin Ramli/iStock via Getty Images

  • Insurance holding company FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) entered into an agreement with Hale Partnership Capital Management for a $15M investment into the former's subsidiary Monarch National Insurance Company.
  • The investment, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, will make Hale a majority owner in the unit.
  • The transaction has been approved by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.
  • FNHC will also contribute additional capital into the unit.
  • Monarch will assume ~83,000 policies insuring Florida insureds from another FedNat subsidiary, FedNat Insurance, effective Jun. 1. FedNat Insurance's remaining Florida policies will be canceled effective Jun. 29.
  • Also, the holding company will cancel the remaining Florida policies of another subsidiary, Maison Insurance, effective Jun. 30, subject to obtaining applicable regulatory approvals.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.