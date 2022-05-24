Shareholders backed Shell's (NYSE:SHEL) climate strategy with 80% approval, according to preliminary voting results at the company's annual general meeting on Tuesday, the latest example of Big Oil companies gaining increased support from shareholders at this year's round of annual meetings.

A climate proposal from the Follow This activist group garnered just 20% support, down from 30% attained last year.

"We are pleased that the overwhelming majority of shareholders continue to support Shell, our energy transition strategy and the progress we have made in the past 12 months," CEO Ben van Beurden said.

The vote came after Shell's meeting in London was disrupted by environment protesters for more than an hour, prompting a call for police.

Last week, Shell was urged by shareholder Odey Asset Management to drop its appeal against a Dutch court ruling that ordered the company to cut its absolute emissions by 45% by 2030.