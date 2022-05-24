INmune Bio down 22% on Alzheimer's candidate mid-stage trial hold
May 24, 2022 11:56 AM ETINmune Bio, Inc. (INMB)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) are down 22% in Tuesday morning trading following the company's announcement after Monday's closing bell that the U.S. FDA has placed on hold starting a phase 2 trial Alzheimer's disease candidate XPro1595.
- The FDA also requested additional details about XPro1595's chemistry manufacturing and controls.
- B Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani responded to the development by downgrading INmune (INMB) to neutral from buy and halving the price target to $7 (~4% downside based on Monday's close)
- Mamtani noted that there is "limited visibility to the required corrective measures and magnitude of potential delay."
- While maintaining a buy rating, BTIG cut its price target to $14 from $31 (~93% upside).
