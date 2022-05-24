Omnicom names Conduent's Clayton its chief data privacy officer

  • Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) has tapped Brian Clayton as its chief data privacy officer, in charge of maintaining compliance with newly complex privacy laws and regulations worldwide.
  • Clayton has been chief privacy officer at former Xerox company Conduent, a company he joined in 2002.
  • At Conduent, Clayton "designed and implemented privacy programs to ensure compliance with applicable regulations, including Privacy-By-Design, CCPA, GDPR, GLBA and HIPAA."
  • "Brian's extensive background in data privacy that incorporates data ethics, governance and protection will be an asset to our clients and our agencies around the globe," says CEO/Chairman John Wren.
