The Central Bank of Nigeria's monetary policy committee has decided to hike its policy interest rate for the first time since July 2016, Governor Godwin Emefiele said Tuesday, as reported by Bloomberg.

Specifically, the benchmark rate was lifted by 150 basis points to 13%, while only 20% of economists expected an increase, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Africa's largest economy is pivoting to tighter monetary actions in an effort dull inflation expectations, as developed nations, namely the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, become increasingly hawkish.

Nigeria, in particular, is facing currency depreciation in the wake of capital outflows, inflation risks and supply chain issues. After the National Bureau of Statistics announced further slowing GDP growth in Q1, the naira hit an all-time low of 609 against the greenback on the freely traded black market, according to Reuters.

Its Q1 GDP expanded 3.1% in the first quarter vs. 3.98% in Q4 2021. And consumer price inflation in the emerging market hit an eight-month high of 16.8% in April.

“While it may seem contradictory to raise rates in the face of fragile growth, it is a dilemma that most central banks around the world today are grappling with at this time,” Emefiele said, as quoted by Bloomberg. “On balance, it is quite clear and compelling that attacking inflation is more urgent in the sequence of policy objectives in this regard.”

Nigerian-related tickers: Global X MSCI Nigeria (NYSEARCA:NGE -2.5%) and S&P Nigeria Select Index USD (SPNISUP -2.2%).

Previously, (march 21) Nigeria's central bank left its policy rate unchanged.