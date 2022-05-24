US Q1 dividends set a new record at $141.6B, implying 10.6% jump
- Janus Henderson’s analysis shows Q1 jump in global dividends of 11% to $302.5B; a record for usually quieter Q1, underlying growth was even stronger at 16.1%.
- Q1 dividend payments in the US rose 10.4% on an underlying basis to a new record of $141.6B.
- Broadly Q1 2021 saw significant cuts, providing a relatively low base for comparison.
- All sector posted dividend increases, with considerable muscle shown by oil and mining sectors; miners expected to continue the trend in 2022.
- Globally, 81% of companies that issued payouts in Q1 increased their dividends Y/Y and another 13% held them steady.
- Overall, dividends have more than doubled since 2009, when the Index launched.
- For 2022, Janus Henderson now expects global dividends to reach $1.54T, a headline increase of 4.6%, equivalent to a 7.1% increase on an underlying basis.
Matt Peron, Director of Research at Janus Henderson said, “As the US corporate earnings picture improved, companies rewarded shareholders with higher dividend payments to start 2022. With rising inflation and interest rates expected to put pressure on economic growth globally, greater uncertainty is clouding the outlook for corporate profits in the second half of the year. However, it’s important to keep in mind that dividend payments are much less volatile than earnings.”
- ETFs on watchlist: (DVY -1.0%), (SDOG -1.2%) , (DHS -0.7%), (FDL -0.1%), (VYM -0.6%), (VIG -0.8%), (SCHD -0.6%), (DLN -0.7%), (NOBL -0.7%), (SDY -0.8%), (VIG -0.8%)
