Goldman Sachs has increased the price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on Tuesday after the clinical-stage biotech reported positive data from its Phase 3 trial for lead candidate nirogacestat in adults with progressing desmoid tumors.

SpringWorks (SWTX) said that the 142-patient trial for the oral gamma secretase inhibitor met the primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints versus placebo.

However, the company shares continued to trade sharply lower in the morning hours, along with nano-cap biotech Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA), which also has a gamma-secretase inhibitor as the lead candidate.

Noting that the trial achieved its main goals, Goldman expects the data to support approval of nirogacestat after the NDA filing expected in 2H 2022, making it the first FDA-approved therapy for desmoid tumors.

Goldman has a Buy rating on SpringWorks (SWTX), and the price target, increased to $82 from $76, is more than double the last closing price.

Meanwhile, healthcare publication Evaluate Vantage highlighted investor worries over nirogacestat, arguing that the drug has only three years of patent life. Doctors will continue to pick Bayer’s (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) kidney cancer therapy, Nexavar, for off label use in rare desmoid tumors, the author Jacob Plieth added.

SpringWorks (SWTX) licensed nirogacestat from Pfizer (PFE) in August 2017.