GeoVax stock soars on notice of allowance for cancer vaccine patent in China

  • GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX +22.8%) said on Tuesday that the Chinese Patent Office had issued a patent allowance for its cancer vaccine.
  • The claims to be granted by the patent generally cover GeoVax’s vector platform for expressing tumor associated antigens, the company said.
  • It uses GV-MVA-VLP vaccine platform to treat a wide range of cancers, including breast, colon, ovarian, prostate, pancreatic, and lung.
  • The Company recently began an IND-enabling animal study.
  • "This patent allowance complements the previously issued U.S. Patent No. 11278607, demonstrating the global importance of this technology, and adding to our growing portfolio of wholly owned, co-owned, and in-licensed intellectual property, which now stands at over 70 granted or pending patent applications spread over 20 patent families," said David Dodd, GeoVax's CEO.
