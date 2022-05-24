GeoVax stock soars on notice of allowance for cancer vaccine patent in China
May 24, 2022 12:15 PM ETGeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX +22.8%) said on Tuesday that the Chinese Patent Office had issued a patent allowance for its cancer vaccine.
- The claims to be granted by the patent generally cover GeoVax’s vector platform for expressing tumor associated antigens, the company said.
- It uses GV-MVA-VLP vaccine platform to treat a wide range of cancers, including breast, colon, ovarian, prostate, pancreatic, and lung.
- The Company recently began an IND-enabling animal study.
- "This patent allowance complements the previously issued U.S. Patent No. 11278607, demonstrating the global importance of this technology, and adding to our growing portfolio of wholly owned, co-owned, and in-licensed intellectual property, which now stands at over 70 granted or pending patent applications spread over 20 patent families," said David Dodd, GeoVax's CEO.