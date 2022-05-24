Microsoft unveils Live Sharing, Dev Box and more at Build conference

May 24, 2022

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) held its annual Build developer conference on Tuesday and the Satya Nadella-led company unveiled a host of new features and services for its software, including new features for Teams.

As part of the conference, Microsoft (MSFT) announced a new Live Sharing feature for Teams, which allows users in the meeting to co-edit or co-create documents, aiding with the company's further push into the metaverse.

The new feature will offer a more interactive meeting and is available via apps that already integrate into Microsoft's (MSFT) Teams, which competes with Zoom (ZM) and Salesforce's (CRM) Slack.

Microsoft (MSFT) also unveiled a new cloud service, known as Dev Box, that lets developers work on projects across workstations. According to the company, Dev Box works inside modern web browsers and the virtual machines are capable of supporting any developer environment, software development kit and tools that use Windows.

Microsoft (MSFT) shares fell slightly more than 0.5% to $259.06 in mid-day trading on Tuesday.

The Nadella-led Microsoft (MSFT) also said it was working on an Arm version of its Visual Studio 2022 software, just hours after the Mac version of the software became available.

On Monday, investment firm Jefferies cut the per-share price targets on several tech companies, including Microsoft (MSFT), citing "stiffening economic headwinds and the risk of recession looming" over the economy.

