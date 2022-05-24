Guess Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETGuess', Inc. (GES)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Guess (NYSE:GES) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (+38.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $584.39M (+12.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GES has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.