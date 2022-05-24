What to expect from Snowflake's Q1 2023 earnings?

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.00 (vs. -$0.70 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $413.01M (+80.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 7 downward.

SNOW stock shed ~15% in early March after it posted Q4 2021 results and issued guidance that showed a slowdown in growth, though Citi at that time defended the company and said the issues seemed to be "transitory".

The following chart shows the YTD price return performance for SNOW, along with its peers Cloudflare (NET), MongoDB (MDB) and Twilio (TWLO):

Shares of SNOW on Tuesday were on track for a third straight session of losses, despite Rosenblatt Securities analyst Blair Abernethy upgrading the stock to buy from neutral and noting the data warehousing company's "healthy" net revenue retention rate.

Conversely, on Monday UBS cut its PT on SNOW, though analyst Karl Keirstead noted that there is the potential for investors to be "overly negative" on the company.

Last week, SNOW announced that financial technology company Stripe had joined Snowflake's data cloud and retail data cloud.