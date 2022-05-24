Alcon prices EUR500M debt offering
May 24, 2022 12:27 PM ETAlcon Inc. (ALC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Alcon (NYSE:ALC) has priced a public offering of EUR500M of its 2.375% senior notes due 2028.
- The notes will be issued by an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Alcon Finance B.V.
- The offering is expected to close on May 31, 2022.
- Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the refinancing, in whole or in part, of its existing indebtedness.
- In a day, SA Quant Rating went to a Hold from a Buy on the back of the Valuation dropping to a D- from D.