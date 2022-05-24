Alcon prices EUR500M debt offering

May 24, 2022 12:27 PM ETAlcon Inc. (ALC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Alcon (NYSE:ALC) has priced a public offering of EUR500M of its 2.375% senior notes due 2028.
  • The notes will be issued by an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Alcon Finance B.V.
  • The offering is expected to close on May 31, 2022.
  • Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the refinancing, in whole or in part, of its existing indebtedness.
  • In a day, SA Quant Rating went to a Hold from a Buy on the back of the Valuation dropping to a D- from D.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.