Nielsen's Gracenote adds offering for streaming content discovery

May 24, 2022 12:41 PM ETNielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Woman relaxing at home in evening and watching TV

grinvalds/iStock via Getty Images

  • Gracenote - the entertainment metadata arm of Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) - has added a Gracenote Streaming Channels Data offering to aid measurement for content discovery platforms.
  • The move is made to ease connecting viewers to programming on free ad-supported TV - known as FAST - as well as linear channels on virtual MVPD services such as Sling TV, YouTube TV or Hulu Plus Live TV.
  • Every airing will have a Gracenote ID as well as normalized channel/program metadata with images and rich descriptions, enabling more personalized program recommendations across different services.
  • "As consumers look for free ad-supported TV content to complement their on-demand services, easy integration and discovery options become more important than ever for aggregator platforms," says Gracenote Chief Product Officer Simon Adams.
