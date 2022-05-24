Nielsen's Gracenote adds offering for streaming content discovery
May 24, 2022 12:41 PM ETNielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Gracenote - the entertainment metadata arm of Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) - has added a Gracenote Streaming Channels Data offering to aid measurement for content discovery platforms.
- The move is made to ease connecting viewers to programming on free ad-supported TV - known as FAST - as well as linear channels on virtual MVPD services such as Sling TV, YouTube TV or Hulu Plus Live TV.
- Every airing will have a Gracenote ID as well as normalized channel/program metadata with images and rich descriptions, enabling more personalized program recommendations across different services.
- "As consumers look for free ad-supported TV content to complement their on-demand services, easy integration and discovery options become more important than ever for aggregator platforms," says Gracenote Chief Product Officer Simon Adams.