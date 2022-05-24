The U.S. Treasury Department is getting ready to renew Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) license to operate in Venezuela in the coming days, although likely without the expanded terms the company had sought, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The company had asked the Biden administration for a license that would allow it a greater say in its joint ventures with Venezuela's PDVSA, a first step to reviving production and controlling where oil is sent.

But instead of a broadly expanded authorization, the license likely will be renewed as-is or returned to some of the terms from 2020, which did not limit Chevron's (CVX) drilling, processing or shipping oil from Venezuela, according to the report.

U.S. officials are now said to be waiting for Venezuela to put a date on resuming political dialogue with the government opposition, which is a possible determinant in crafting the Chevron (CVX) license.

