Uber (NYSE:UBER) was among the standout decliners on an overall weak day for the market, dropping in Tuesday's midday trading following a cautious analyst comment.

INmune Bio (INMB) also suffered an intraday slide, losing around a quarter of its value on a regulatory setback. Meanwhile, Dexcom (DXCM) dropped following reports that it was in talks to acquire Insulet (PODD).

Elsewhere in the market, Citi Trends (CTRN) bucked the overall negative trend, rising in intraday action. The rally came after a Street-beating earnings report.

Decliners

Uber (UBER) lost ground in midday trading, falling about 8% following a cautious comment from Bernstein. Analyst Nikhil Devnani cut his price target on the stock, noting that shares of ride-hailing service had been "beaten up."

Although the firm slashed its price target to $35 from $45, Bernstein maintained a bullish outlook long term. The firm kept its Outperform rating and said UBER has been building momentum.

INmune Bio (INMB) also showed midday weakness, dragged down by a regulatory setback. INMD revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has put a hold on the firm's application to start a Phase 2 trial of its XPro1595 product, a tumor necrosis factor inhibitor.

INMD added that the FDA has requested more details about its chemistry manufacturing and controls related to the XPro treatment. Shares plunged 25% on the news.

Dexcom (DXCM) declined 11% on reports that it has entered talks to acquire Insulet (PODD), a maker of pumps that deliver insulin for diabetics. According to Bloomberg, the firms are in active negotiations, with a deal possible in coming weeks.

The news sent PODD higher by 6%.

Gainer

Earnings news prompted buying in Citi Trends (CTRN). The discount clothing store reported a quarterly profit that easily topped analysts' expectations. Revenue also came in above projections, despite a 27% drop from last year.

Hurt by results, CTRN climbed almost 12% in intraday action.

