May 24, 2022

  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) with an overweight rating saying the company's pipeline is not appreciated enough.
  • The firm has a $15 price target (~147% upside based on Monday's close).
  • Analyst Louise Chen highlighted two candidates in particular, LYR-210 and LYR-220, both long-acting formulations of mometasone furoate for chronic rhinosinusitis.
  • Chen said that LYR-210, in phase 3, is appealing as it could reduce the number and frequency of costly surgical and biologic treatment options.
  • She added that LYR-220, in phase 2, could be an alternative to revision surgery.
  • Also, Lyra (LYRA) has a partnership and license agreement for LYR-210 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand with LianBio (LIAN).
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Sage Advisors views Lyra (LYRA) as a hold.
