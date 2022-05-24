Lyra Therapeutics initiated with an overweight rating at Cantor Fitzgerald; sees 147% upside
May 24, 2022 12:55 PM ETLyra Therapeutics, Inc. (LYRA)LIANBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) with an overweight rating saying the company's pipeline is not appreciated enough.
- The firm has a $15 price target (~147% upside based on Monday's close).
- Analyst Louise Chen highlighted two candidates in particular, LYR-210 and LYR-220, both long-acting formulations of mometasone furoate for chronic rhinosinusitis.
- Chen said that LYR-210, in phase 3, is appealing as it could reduce the number and frequency of costly surgical and biologic treatment options.
- She added that LYR-220, in phase 2, could be an alternative to revision surgery.
- Also, Lyra (LYRA) has a partnership and license agreement for LYR-210 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand with LianBio (LIAN).
- Seeking Alpha contributor Sage Advisors views Lyra (LYRA) as a hold.