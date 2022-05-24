Countries from the U.S. to Germany are planning to offer monkeypox vaccinations as the rare viral disease continues to spread outside Central and West Africa, where it is usually detected.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed 131 monkeypox cases and another 106 suspected cases since the first infection was reported on May 07 outside the non-endemic countries.

Monkeypox has no specific vaccines, but vaccines against its related virus, smallpox, can offer 85% protection. The approval granted for the Jynneos smallpox vaccine developed by Danish biotech Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY) extends to monkeypox in the U.S.

On Monday, the U.S. said it was releasing the Jynneos vaccine for use against monkeypox as the country reported one confirmed case and four more suspected cases.

The U.S. stopped routine smallpox vaccinations in 1972 following the eradication of the disease, and as a result, its younger population remains vulnerable to monkeypox.

Last week, Britain moved to offer a smallpox vaccine to certain healthcare workers and those who may have been exposed to the virus.

On Tuesday, Germany ordered 40,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic’s (OTCPK:BVNKF) vaccine known as Imvanex in Europe. If the outbreak becomes more severe in the country, the vaccine will be on offer for close contacts of those infected with the virus, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said.

Today, COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (MRNA) announced its plans to develop a monkeypox vaccine.