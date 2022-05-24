Banks said hesitant to fund potential purchase of Boots unit from Walgreens

May 24, 2022 1:09 PM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Blue oval sign at one of many Boots branches in London

Lubo Ivanko/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Banks are said hesitant to finance a buyout of UK drugstore chain Boots from Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) during the current market volatility. Walgreens fell 1.7%.
  • Of two rival bidding groups, one led by Britain's billionaire Issa Brothers and TDR Capital, made a non-binding offer for Boots last week, according to a Bloomberg report. Another group, backed by Apollo Global (APO) and Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani, may make a bid this week if the consortium can secure 3 billion pounds $3.8 billion of senior debt to finance the deal.
  • Walgreens (WBA) has delayed the deadline for bids for the Boots unit past the original May 16 deadline, according to the report. It's not clear when the new deadline is.
  • Sky News reported last month that fewer than a handful of bids were expected to be made at a deadline as some interested buyers were deterred by Walgreens (WBA) price expectations as well as the current inflationary environment.
