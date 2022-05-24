Societe Generale analyst Andrew Lim upgraded JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) to Buy after the bank provided positive guidance on net interest income, credit quality and investment banking revenue on Monday.

"There is still uncertainty on buybacks this year, in our view, which will likely be under pressure near term, although we think JPM will be able to earn its way back to stronger capital ratios and shareholder returns in the medium term," Lim wrote in a note to clients.

The analyst trimmed EPS estimates as modestly higher NII is offset by higher costs and loan losses.

"With the stock down materially, YTD, we think too much negativity is priced in due to recession fears," Lim said. JPMorgan (JPM) stock has dropped 21% YTD vs. the S&P 500's 16% decline since Dec. 31, 2021 as seen in this chart.

Lim's Buy recommendation compares with the SA Quant rating of Hold and agrees with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

On Monday, JPM raised its 2022 net interest income guidance, factoring in the Fed's hawkish turn and high single-digit loan growth.

