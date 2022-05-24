Photronics Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 24, 2022 1:15 PM ETPhotronics, Inc. (PLAB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+105.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $192.37M (+20.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PLAB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.