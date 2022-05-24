Dycom Industries Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 24, 2022 1:16 PM ETDycom Industries, Inc. (DY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (+500.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $779.4M (+7.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.