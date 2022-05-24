Dick's Sporting Goods Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 24, 2022 1:16 PM ETDICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.53 (-33.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.63B (-9.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DKS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.