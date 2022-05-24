Splunk Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETSplunk Inc. (SPLK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 (+17.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $629.73M (+25.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPLK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 6 downward.