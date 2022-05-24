Nutanix Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETNutanix, Inc. (NTNX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.21 (+48.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $397.9M (+15.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NTNX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward.