Box Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETBox, Inc. (BOX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Box (NYSE:BOX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+38.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $234.48M (+15.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BOX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.