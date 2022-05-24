DXC Technology Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
May 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETDXC Technology Company (DXC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (+33.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.12B (-6.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DXC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.