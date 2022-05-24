HilleVax stock jumps 11% following four analyst buy ratings

May 24, 2022 1:25 PM ETHLVXBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Norovirus vaccine developer HilleVax (HLVX) saw its shares jump 11% in afternoon trading after four investment firms initiated coverage of the stock with buy ratings.

Shares of HLVX opened at $9.81. The stock recently changed hands at $10.51, up 11%, at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET.

Earlier Tuesday, Stifel and Guggenheim both initiated coverage of HLVX with buy ratings and price targets of $34 and $40, respectively. J.P. Morgan started coverage with an overweight rating and price target of $24, while SVB Leerink began coverage with an outperform rating and price target of $30.

HLVX held an upsized initial public offering on April 29, raising $200M.

Based in Boston, HilleVax (HLVX) has been developing a vaccine called HIL-214 for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company plans to begin Phase 2B testing of the product for babies in the second half of 2022.

