Zuora Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETZuora, Inc. (ZUO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $92.24M (+14.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZUO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.