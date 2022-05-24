Live Nation to host UK playoffs for Professional Fighters League
May 24, 2022 1:29 PM ETLive Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) has a deal to host 2022 playoffs in the UK for No. 2 mixed martial arts group the Professional Fighters League.
- The league will hold two back-to-back 2022 playoffs in Cardiff and London, UK, this summer.
- That will be preceded by the playoffs' launch at Madison Square Garden in New York Aug. 5. The playoffs then move to Cardiff Aug. 13, with the final event in London's Copperbox Arena on Aug. 20.
- It's the PFL's first UK events.
- "The PFL is a global brand in combat sports with an elite roster of athletes, the U.K. is excited and ready for this and it's long overdue," says Live Nation's Sean Ryman.
- The second half of the PFL's season begins June 17 in Atlanta.