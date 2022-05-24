Agora expects FY22 revenues to be in $176M to $178M range

May 24, 2022

  • Application software company Agora (NASDAQ:API) expects FY22 revenues to be in the range of $176M to $178M (vs. consensus of 177.34M).
  • The guidance reflects various assumptions that are subject to change based on uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the company's Q1 earnings call.
  • For Q1, revenues were $38.59M (-4.1% Y/Y), beats by $1.59M.
  • "I think the recent lockdown in Shanghai and other cities has been -- has a small positive impact on our revenue, mostly from education sector," CEO Tony Zhao said.
  • "The reason why it's only a small impact is two-fold. First, this time, only a few cities were affected, not entire country compared to 2020. Second, K-12 after-school touring is strong. So, the number of incremental online classes is also much smaller than 2020," Zhao said.
  • Life in most countries is returning to normal, which has a negative impact on the demand for services for certain use cases, according to the CEO.
  • Additionally, API appointed Roger Hale chief security officer.
  • Previously, Hale was on the same post at personal data privacy and protection company, BigID.
