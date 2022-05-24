U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) introduced a bill on Tuesday that would further extend the authority of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over the pricing practices of pharmacy benefit managers.

The bipartisan bill is aimed at empowering the FTC to hold PBMs “accountable for unfair and deceptive practices that drive up the costs of prescription drugs at the expense of consumers,” according to a statement from the U.S. Senate.

“The increasing cost of prescription drugs has a devastating effect on the pocketbooks of American consumers,” Cantwell, chair of the Commerce Committee, said, announcing the Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act of 2022.

Meanwhile, Grassley, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, said: “PBMs are the middlemen in the prescription drug supply chain and it’s time for Congress to give the FTC the ability to shine a brighter light on any deceptive and abusive practices.”

PBMs maintain lists of drugs covered by health insurers and involves in pricing negotiations with pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Leading PBMs include: Caremark from CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), Express Scripts from Cigna (NYSE:CI), and UnitedHealth’s (NYSE:UNH) OptumRx.

