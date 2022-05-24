Speculators get a 'little more bullish' on bitcoin and ether

May 24, 2022 1:50 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), ETH-USDRIOT, MARA, HIVE, MSTR, COINBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments

Closeup of bitcoin coin in a shopping cart with euro coins. BTC coin with dark background.

N Rotteveel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • While bitcoin (BTC-USD) has lingered in the $28K-31K band for the past two weeks, there's a sign that the world's largest cryptocurrency may be poised to rise. Speculators are getting a "little more bullish" on both bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD), according to Bespoke Investment.
  • Bitcoin open interest has risen 6.92%, its highest level since November 2019, before the pandemic and at the time when BTC was trading below $10K. The number indicates a higher share of open interest that is long the future than is short.
  • Ether (ETH-USD) showed a net 7.93% of ether futures were long, down slightly from the week before but still one of the strongest readings since the data started about a year ago, Bespoke said.
  • In Tuesday afternoon trading, bitcoin (BTC-USD) is down 2.8% over the past 24 hours to $29.2K, while ether (ETH-USD) drops 5.2% to $1.94K.
  • Crypto-related stocks are falling dramatically. Riot Blockchain (RIOT) -9.8%, Marathon Digital (MARA) -10%, HIVE Blockchain (HIVE) -8.0%, MicroStrategy (MSTR) -7.9%, and Coinbase (COIN) -7.3%.
  • In related news, Coinbase (COIN) becomes the first crypto company to join the Fortune 500
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.