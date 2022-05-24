EOG up, Devon down at Johnson Rice

May 24, 2022 1:54 PM ETNG1:COM, DVN, EOGBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor5 Comments

Upgrade or downgrade symbol. Businessman turns wooden cubes and changes words "downgrade" to "upgrade". Beautiful grey table, grey background, copy space. Business and upgrade or downgrade concept.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Johnson Rice analyst Charles Meade raised EOG (EOG) to buy from hold on Tuesday, while lowering Devon (DVN) to "accumulate" from buy.
  • The pivot comes following Devon's (DVN) strong share price performance since January 2021, when management committed to a firm shareholder return framework; given that EOG (EOG) has underperformed Devon (DVN), but now has also introduced a firm shareholder return framework, Johnson Rice prefers EOG (EOG) from here.
  • The analyst also likes EOG's (EOG) exposure to rising natural gas prices (NG1:COM), including in the seaborne market, were EOG (EOG) will see 20% of gas sold as LNG by 2025.
  • Johnson Rice remains bullish the sector, seeing upside to every stock under coverage, including 22% upside at Devon (DVN).
  • Tuesday's note reinforces Wall Street's view that capital discipline and shareholder return frameworks will be rewarded by investors in Q2 and beyond.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.