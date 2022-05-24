EOG up, Devon down at Johnson Rice
May 24, 2022 1:54 PM ETNG1:COM, DVN, EOGBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Johnson Rice analyst Charles Meade raised EOG (EOG) to buy from hold on Tuesday, while lowering Devon (DVN) to "accumulate" from buy.
- The pivot comes following Devon's (DVN) strong share price performance since January 2021, when management committed to a firm shareholder return framework; given that EOG (EOG) has underperformed Devon (DVN), but now has also introduced a firm shareholder return framework, Johnson Rice prefers EOG (EOG) from here.
- The analyst also likes EOG's (EOG) exposure to rising natural gas prices (NG1:COM), including in the seaborne market, were EOG (EOG) will see 20% of gas sold as LNG by 2025.
- Johnson Rice remains bullish the sector, seeing upside to every stock under coverage, including 22% upside at Devon (DVN).
- Tuesday's note reinforces Wall Street's view that capital discipline and shareholder return frameworks will be rewarded by investors in Q2 and beyond.