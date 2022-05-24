Toyota lowers production expectation for June due to semiconductor shortage

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM -0.4%) announced a reduction in its global production target for June to 850,000 vehicles from a prior target of 950,000.

The Japanese automaker cited the semiconductor shortage as the major reason for the lower production expectation for June. An additional domestic factory line suspension of up to five days due to a supply shortage triggered by the lockdown in Shanghai will impact 16 lines at 10 different factories.

Toyota (TM) is aiming for monthly production of about 850K units through August on average and still expects to produce about 9.7M vehicles globally by the end of the fiscal year in March of 2023.

"The shortage of semiconductors, spread of COVID-19 and other factors are making it difficult to look ahead, but we will continue to make every effort possible to deliver as many vehicles to our customers at the earliest date," read a Toyota (TM) statement.

See Toyota's revenue tallies quarter by quarter.