D.R. Horton invests in Boxabl, agrees to first phase 100-unit order
May 24, 2022 2:10 PM ETD.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), the U.S.'s largest homebuilder, has invested in closely held Boxabl, a maker of compact prefabricated homes, through the purchase of preferred shares, according to a statement from Boxabl. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
- In addition, the two companies entered a cooperation agreement in which D.R. Horton (DHI) will share resources with Boxabl to help the smaller company grow. The agreement includes a phase one order of 100 of Boxabl's Casita units.
- "We expect D.R. Horton's (DHI) experience in developing houses will be invaluable as we roll out the first batches of consumer facing Casitas," Boxabl said.
- So far Boxabl has sold over $100M in preferred stock and has completed manufacturing its first order for the government, Boxabl's Galiano Tiramani said in an email The company is also planning a new $1B factory.
- As of last July, Boxabl received commitments for over $30M of its preferred shares.