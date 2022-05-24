D.R. Horton invests in Boxabl, agrees to first phase 100-unit order

May 24, 2022

  • D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), the U.S.'s largest homebuilder, has invested in closely held Boxabl, a maker of compact prefabricated homes, through the purchase of preferred shares, according to a statement from Boxabl. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
  • In addition, the two companies entered a cooperation agreement in which D.R. Horton (DHI) will share resources with Boxabl to help the smaller company grow. The agreement includes a phase one order of 100 of Boxabl's Casita units.
  • "We expect D.R. Horton's (DHI) experience in developing houses will be invaluable as we roll out the first batches of consumer facing Casitas," Boxabl said.
  • So far Boxabl has sold over $100M in preferred stock and has completed manufacturing its first order for the government, Boxabl's Galiano Tiramani said in an email The company is also planning a new $1B factory.
  • As of last July, Boxabl received commitments for over $30M of its preferred shares.
