Aerie Pharmaceuticals begins dosing in late-stage study of AR-15512 for dry eye disease

May 24, 2022 2:12 PM ETAerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) said the first person was dosed in a phase 3 trial of AR-15512 ophthalmic solution to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
  • The company added that the phase 3 study, dubbed COMET-2, is the first of three trials in the phase 3 registrational program for AR-15512.
  • Aerie plans to begin the other two trials in H2 2022 to support a potential new drug application (NDA) filing in 2024.
  • Aerie expects to enroll ~460 people at 20 U.S. sites. in the COMET-2 study. People in the trial will receive AR-15512 (0.003%) or AR-15512 vehicle as a drop dosed twice daily in each eye for three months.
