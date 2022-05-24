The Massachusetts Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) attempt to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the state's attorney general that accuses the company of misleading consumers and investors about its role in causing climate change and the dangers of using fossil fuels.

The state's highest court unanimously upheld a lower court ruling that rejected Exxon's (XOM) argument that should be shielded by a state law that protects defendants from lawsuits seeking to intimidate them.

The top court said the law Exxon (XOM) claimed should protect the company does not apply to government enforcement actions brought by the attorney general.

Massachusetts AG Maura Healey said the court's ruling was a "resounding victory" in the state's efforts to "stop Exxon from lying to investors and consumers."

