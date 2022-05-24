Exxon Mobil must face Massachusetts AG's climate lawsuit, top court rules

May 24, 2022 2:24 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor31 Comments

ExxonMobile Posts Record Breaking Quarterly Profit

David McNew/Getty Images News

The Massachusetts Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) attempt to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the state's attorney general that accuses the company of misleading consumers and investors about its role in causing climate change and the dangers of using fossil fuels.

The state's highest court unanimously upheld a lower court ruling that rejected Exxon's (XOM) argument that should be shielded by a state law that protects defendants from lawsuits seeking to intimidate them.

The top court said the law Exxon (XOM) claimed should protect the company does not apply to government enforcement actions brought by the attorney general.

Massachusetts AG Maura Healey said the court's ruling was a "resounding victory" in the state's efforts to "stop Exxon from lying to investors and consumers."

"The party is far from over" for Exxon Mobil (XOM), which continues to amass cash after reaching quarterly revenue levels not seen since 2014, Graham Grieder writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

