Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman said Tuesday that the Federal Reserve needs to do "whatever it takes" to get inflation under control, otherwise markets will lose confidence in the central bank and stocks will keep falling.

"If the Fed doesn’t do its job, the market will do the Fed’s job, and that is what is happening now," Ackman tweeted, arguing that "markets are imploding because investors are not confident" policymakers will tamp down price increases.

The founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management added that "the only way to stop today's raging inflation is with aggressive monetary policy tightening or with the collapse of the economy."

Ackman contended that the Fed should push rates up to a neutral level, completely eliminating the stimulus it put in place during the pandemic. From there, the Pershing Square founder advocated "committing to continue to raise rates until the inflation genie is back in the bottle."

"How does this downward market spiral end? It ends when the Fed puts a line in the sand on inflation and says it will do ‘whatever it takes,’" Ackman stated.

