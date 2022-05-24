Marqeta enters partnership with Alviere for Europe and U.K.
May 24, 2022 2:28 PM ETMarqeta, Inc. (MQ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ), the card issuing platform, is teaming up with Alviere, a platform that allows brands to offer a suite of financial products and services, in a move that will allow Alviere's clients in Europe and the U.K. to issue branded cards to their customers, the companies said on Tuesday.
- With Alviere’s expansion across Europe, Marqeta (MQ) will provide key services to enable the delivery of advanced financial services to customers across Europe and the U.K.. Alviere will be operating as an Electronic Money Institution and Principal Member Card Issuer across the region.
- Earlier on Tuesday, Morgan Stanley upgraded Marqeta (MQ) to Overweight as its recent selloff provides an attractive entry point.