Indian online gaming company Mobile Global Esports files for $15M IPO

Mobile Global Esports (MGAM), an online competitive gaming company focused on the emerging esports market in India, has filed to hold a $15M initial public offering, with around 60% of the shares being sold by existing shareholders.

The US-based company, which is also known as Mogo, said in a filing that it plans to offer 1M shares priced between $6 to $6.75 per share, with $6 being the most likely price given current market conditions. Underwriters will be given an option to purchase an additional 150K shares.

In addition, selling shareholders will be offering 1.5M shares after the stock is trading on the US market. The company has filed to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol MGAM. WestPark Capital is serving as bookrunner.

Mogo said that it plans to use proceeds from the deal, which it estimates to be around $6M, to expand operations in India and other Southeast Asian countries.

Organized in March 2021, MOGO had no reported income from operations as of March 31, 2022. The company was established to expand the esports business started by US-based Sports Industry of India, or SII.

MOGO first filed to hold an IPO in December 2021.

For more IPO news, check out SA’s IPO News page.