United Therapeutics target raised at Credit Suisse after FDA approval of Tyvaso DPI

May 24, 2022 2:35 PM ETUnited Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)MNKDBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Credit Suisse increased the price target on the commercial-stage biotech United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) after the company and its partner MannKind (MNKD) won the U.S. approval for inhalational therapy Tyvaso DPI for two lung indications.
  • With an Outperform rating on United (UTHR), the analysts led by Tiago Fauth argue that the approval comes without safety warnings.
  • It allows the use of Tyvaso DPI for both pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease, and the FDA concurrently rejected a Citizen Petition filed against its approval, the firm noted.
  • According to analysts, two more late-stage trials that United (UTHR) advances for the product targeting additional indications suggest a “substantial expansion opportunity for the Tyvaso franchise.”
  • The price target raised to $247 from $219 per share reflects the updates to the valuation model to account for the timing of DPI sales, slower decline in the market share, and potential for label expansion.
  • Currently, United (UTHR) has a $231.70 average per share target and a Buy rating on Wall Street.
