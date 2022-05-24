United Therapeutics target raised at Credit Suisse after FDA approval of Tyvaso DPI
May 24, 2022 2:35 PM ETUnited Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)MNKDBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse increased the price target on the commercial-stage biotech United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) after the company and its partner MannKind (MNKD) won the U.S. approval for inhalational therapy Tyvaso DPI for two lung indications.
- With an Outperform rating on United (UTHR), the analysts led by Tiago Fauth argue that the approval comes without safety warnings.
- It allows the use of Tyvaso DPI for both pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease, and the FDA concurrently rejected a Citizen Petition filed against its approval, the firm noted.
- According to analysts, two more late-stage trials that United (UTHR) advances for the product targeting additional indications suggest a “substantial expansion opportunity for the Tyvaso franchise.”
- The price target raised to $247 from $219 per share reflects the updates to the valuation model to account for the timing of DPI sales, slower decline in the market share, and potential for label expansion.
- Currently, United (UTHR) has a $231.70 average per share target and a Buy rating on Wall Street.