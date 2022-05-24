Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) +2.2% in Tuesday's trading after Barclays upgraded shares to Overweight from Equal Weight while Eaton (NYSE:ETN) slumps as much as 4.5% to a 52-week low after the firm downgraded the stock to Underweight from Equal Weight.

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell says Otis (OTIS) screens among the most attractive and Eaton as one of the least in the multi-industry sector for a recession scenario.

In a macro environment with considerable uncertainty, the analyst says Otis' (OTIS) business model has proved itself as highly resilient even in times of significant macro stress.

Otis' (OTIS) operating profit has slowed from ~20% in H1 2021 to essentially zero at present, but Mitchell expects this growth will re-accelerate, sparked by easing top-line comparables in new equipment Asia/China trends and reduced price/cost profit headwinds in new equipment.

But for Eaton (ETN), Mitchell thinks its backlog growth has peaked and will follow the rest of the sector in slowing down.

Eaton (ETN) has elevated inventories, Mitchell says, believing that as supply chain shortages ease and final demand slows, some de-stocking will be needed in electrical markets, which may weigh on the company's top line.

Eaton (ETN) recently reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.62/share on revenues of $4.8B.