Blue Sky Uranium slides on announcing a non-brokered private placement
May 24, 2022 2:46 PM ETBlue Sky Uranium Corp. (BKUCF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Blue Sky Uranium (OTCQB:BKUCF -6.2%) has announced a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 7M units at a price of C$0.15/unit for gross proceeds of C$1.05M.
- Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferrable common share purchase warrant.
- Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Co. at $0.25/share for three years from the date of issue.
- "With this raise we will be well positioned to drill test multiple priority targets in the Ivana area as drilling permits are granted with the goal of expanding the projects resource base." stated Nikolaos Cacos, President & C.E.O.