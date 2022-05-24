PGT Innovations expands western manufacturing operations with newly acquired space
May 24, 2022 2:49 PM ETPGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) has acquired a new space in Phoenix to accommodate the growth of its Western Window Systems brand.
- The 78,843 sq ft space resides within the current Western Window Systems facility located at 2200 E. Riverview Dr. in Phoenix, in an area of the building adjacent to its existing manufacturing space.
- Production in the new space is scheduled to start in July 2022. The new space will also add 10,800 sq ft of office space and areas dedicated to team member health and wellness.