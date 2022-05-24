Cruise stocks lead S&P declines as cost increases, capacity concerns build

Cruise line stocks crashed on Tuesday afternoon as resurgent travel demand failed to obscure issues related to inflation and indebtedness.

While hopes of a return to pre-pandemic travel trends abounded in April, helping lift stocks like Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL -11.0%), Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL -10.6%), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH -12.4%), the optimism may have been overstated.

All three stocks are among the top 5 largest decliners in the S&P 500 on Tuesday.

Lowered Expectations

Analysts have noted that trends in terms of total passengers as pandemic restrictions roll back have not met previous estimates.

“With cumulative bookings for the back half of the year still in a deep hole [versus] comparable 2019 levels, most notably for the Caribbean, it will likely take continued significant discounting/promotions to get the back half of the year anywhere close to historical load factors,” Truist analyst C. Patrick Scholes wrote in a recent note to clients. “Unless the 2023 pace reverses trend, we believe significant price/promotional activity will be needed to fill the ships, a similar scenario to what is occurring in 2022.”

He added that prices are “nowhere near where cruise lines want them to be” in context of rising food and fuel costs.

As a result of these bearish expectations, Scholes cut estimates across cruise operators. He took his price target for Carnival Corporation (CCL) to $15 from $17, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) to $18 from $20, and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) to $65 from $70. He rated Carnival Corporation as a “Sell” while both Royal Caribbean and Norwegian were assigned “Hold” ratings.

As hopes of a post-pandemic bounce back in demand dynamics has long buoyed the valuation of cruise stock, the declines as the story shifts have been understandably sharp. With consumers weakening, the concern surrounding these trends is likely to loom only larger.

Debt Coming Due

Bank of America analyst Andrew Didora also noted the specific challenges confronting the industry in terms of financing that fueled his own reassessment of price targets. In a rising rate environment, Didora noted the deep debt that burdens the industry could stall hopes of a speedy recovery.

He pointed to the Carnival's recent debt offering of $1 billion of unsecured notes due 2030 at 10.5%, a steep price comparable to the desperate financing efforts amidst the pandemic, as a worrying sign.

“We think this debt issuance at these levels of liquidity shows the [refinance] needs of the cruise industry in the face of rising interest rates plus concerns around a spike in COVID cases,” Didora wrote.

He therefore cut price targets on Royal Caribbean (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) to $57 from $70 and to $20 from $25, respectively. Meanwhile, Carnival Corporation’s (CCL) price target was trimmed to $18 from $22. Both Carnival and Norwegian were assigned “Hold” equivalent ratings while Royal Caribbean (RCL) was designated a “Sell”.

In another sign of debt issues on Tuesday afternoon, CNBC reported Carnival entered discussions to sell its Seabourn brand to the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, a major shareholder in the cruise line operator.

