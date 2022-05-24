Embraer shares dive after Brazilian Air Force cuts order to 15 aircraft

May 24, 2022 3:25 PM ETEmbraer S.A. (ERJ)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Embraer KC-390 Millennium. Military transport plane at air base. Air force flight operation. Aviation and aircraft. Air lift. Military industry. Fly and flying.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) -6.3% in Tuesday's trading, plunging at one point to within pennies of a 52-week low, after the Brazilian Air Force said it would reduce its order for the company's KC-390 military transport aircraft to 15 units from 22, citing budget unpredictability.

The original order, signed in 2014, included a total of 28 KC-390 aircraft, but Embraer (ERJ) reached an agreement with the Brazilian Air Force in February 2022 to reduce the order to 22 planes.

Last month, Embraer (ERJ) reported a larger than forecast Q1 GAAP loss and a 25% Y/Y decline in revenues to $601M.

