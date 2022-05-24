Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) led a selloff among cannabis players on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered its price target by as much as ~40% ahead of Canadian Licensed Producer’s 4Q earnings for fiscal 2022 scheduled for Friday.

Maintaining the Sell rating on the stock, the analyst Matt Bottomley trimmed the price target to $C$6 from C$10 per share.

He projects Canopy (CGC) to report net revenue of C$125.7M for the quarter, indicating a sequential decline of ~11%, Bloomberg reported.

Citing headwinds impacting the growth of all business units of Canopy (CGC), the analyst added: “...most notably, we believe the quarter will represent another period of sequentially lower sales from its Canadian adult-use penetration.”

“As telegraphed in its prior earnings call, we believe as part of FQ4/22 reporting, the company may also announce new cost saving endeavors and strategic updates, which could include additional infrastructure closures, operational right-sizing, and potential management changes at the top,” Bottomley wrote.

Canopy’s (CGC) Canadian rivals HEXO Corp (HEXO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB) along with U.S. MSOs GrowGeneration (GRWG) and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) were among other notable decliners in the cannabis space today.

Read: Last week, Canadian LP, Sundial Growers (SNDL) surged ahead of its Q1 2022 financials