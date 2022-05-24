Intuit Non-GAAP EPS of $7.65 beats by $0.07, revenue of $5.63B beats by $120M
May 24, 2022 4:02 PM ETIntuit Inc. (INTU)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Intuit press release (NASDAQ:INTU): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $7.65 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $5.63B (+35.0% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
- Updated guidance 2022: Revenue of $12.633 billion to $12.674 billion, growth of approximately 31 to 32 percent, including Mailchimp as of November 1 and a full year of Credit Karma, up from previous guidance for growth of 26 to 28 percent,
- Excluding Mailchimp, revenue growth of 23 to 24 percent, up from previous guidance for growth of 18 to 20 percent,
- Non-GAAP operating income of $4.451 billion to $4.471 billion, growth of approximately 28 percent, up from previous guidance for growth of 25 to 27 percent. This guidance reflects strong business performance, partially offset by the $141 million impact of the state attorneys general settlement. Excluding the impact of the state attorneys general settlement, non-GAAP operating income growth would be approximately 4.0 points higher.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $11.68 to $11.74, growth of approximately 20 to 21 percent, up from previous guidance for growth of 18 to 20 percent, reflecting strong business performance, partially offset by an approximate $0.38 earnings per share impact of the state attorneys general settlement.
- Shares +3.62%.