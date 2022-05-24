Agilent Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $1.13 beats by $0.01, revenue of $1.61B misses by $10M

May 24, 2022 4:07 PM ETAgilent Technologies, Inc. (A)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Agilent Technologies press release (NYSE:A): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.13 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $1.61B (+5.2% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • Full-year revenue is expected to be in the range of $6.67 billion to $6.73 billion, representing reported growth of 5.6% to 6.5% and increased core growth to a range of 8% to 9%. Fiscal year 2022 non-GAAP EPS is increased to an estimated range of $4.86 to $4.93 per share.
  • Third-quarter revenue expected to be in the range of $1.625 billion to $1.650 billion with non-GAAP EPS of $1.20 to $1.22.
  • Shares -0.71%.
