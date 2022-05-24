Nordstrom Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.02, revenue of $3.47B beats by $180M
May 24, 2022
- Nordstrom press release (NYSE:JWN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $3.47B (+18.8% Y/Y) beats by $180M.
- Gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, of 32.8 percent increased 190 basis points compared with the same period in fiscal 2021.
- Ending inventory increased 23.7 percent compared with the same period in fiscal 2021, versus an 18.7 percent increase in sales.
- Adjusted EBIT of $32 million for the first quarter of 2022 excluded a $51 million gain on the sale of the Company's interest in a corporate office building and a $10 million impairment charge related to a Trunk Club property.
- 2022 Outlook: Revenue growth, including retail sales and credit card revenues, of 6 to 8 percent versus fiscal 2021.
- EBIT margin of 5.8 to 6.2 percent of sales.
- Adjusted EBIT margin of 5.6 to 6.0 percent of sales.
- Income tax rate of approximately 27 percent.
- EPS of $3.38 to $3.68, excluding the impact of share repurchase activity, if any.
- Adjusted EPS of $3.20 to $3.50, excluding the impact of share repurchase activity, if any.
- Leverage ratio of approximately 2.5 times by year-end
- Shares +15.09%.